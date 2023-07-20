Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $452.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.64 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $13,056,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 757.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 609,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

