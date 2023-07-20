Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

Shares of SHW opened at $268.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.