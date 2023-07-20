Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Issued By Cormark

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$9.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.96. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$35,150.00. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,725 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -2.86%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

