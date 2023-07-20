Quantfury Token Price Reaches $7.78 on Top Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for about $7.78 or 0.00025750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $77.81 million and $5,400.06 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.73572184 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,403.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

