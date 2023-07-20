QUASA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $345.10 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $345.10 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017047 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,304.60 or 0.99994010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00150031 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $173.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

