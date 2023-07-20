R.P. Boggs & Co. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

R.P. Boggs & Co. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 9.0% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.79. 2,310,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325,301. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.