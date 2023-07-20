R.P. Boggs & Co. Sells 540 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

R.P. Boggs & Co. reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 5.6% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,657,000 after acquiring an additional 391,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,484,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,768,000 after buying an additional 67,947 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,075,000 after buying an additional 857,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,726,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,493,000 after buying an additional 183,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.4 %

WCN stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.