Raymond James Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$174.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$208.90.

TSE FNV opened at C$195.40 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.08 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$194.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$194.42. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$373.64 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.96% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8639113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

