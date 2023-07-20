Raymond James Cuts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$174.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$208.90.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.0 %
TSE FNV opened at C$195.40 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.08 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$194.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$194.42. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.
Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.