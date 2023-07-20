Raymond James Weighs in on Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$106.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

