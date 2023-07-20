ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.53 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 228.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $1,443.85 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 353% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00309136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019824 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003332 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

