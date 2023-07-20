ReddCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,261.99 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 181.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 375.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $1,261.99 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00309796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019866 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

