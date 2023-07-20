Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $868.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $719.01 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $740.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $757.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

