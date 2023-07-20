Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $728.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,879. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

