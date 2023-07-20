Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 4.7%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 975,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,458,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The company’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,718,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

