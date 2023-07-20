Relay Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.54 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Relay Token token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $3.54 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

