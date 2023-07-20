Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $575.88

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 575.88 ($7.53) and traded as high as GBX 622.40 ($8.14). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 616.20 ($8.06), with a volume of 2,995,325 shares traded.
RTO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.50) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.26) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.70) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.76) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.37) to GBX 740 ($9.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 627.89 ($8.21).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 629.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 576.29. The company has a market cap of £15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,255.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
