Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Stock Performance

Repsol stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Repsol had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.29. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.