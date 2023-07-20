ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.14.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 81,699 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,372.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,649,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,326.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.