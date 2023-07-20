ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.14.
ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
