Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products comprises 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,883,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,299,000 after acquiring an additional 118,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,444,000 after buying an additional 171,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,057,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after buying an additional 261,049 shares during the period. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. 173,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.36 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

