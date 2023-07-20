Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,360.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Shares of RIO stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23.
Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
