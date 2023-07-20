Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $10,610.73 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.42 or 1.00034886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00164165 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,629.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

