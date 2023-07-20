Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

