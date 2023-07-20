Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $503.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $482.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $483.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

