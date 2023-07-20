Rosenblatt Securities Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $358.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.11.

Netflix stock opened at $477.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.78. Netflix has a twelve month low of $200.10 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

