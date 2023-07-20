Roth Ch Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Shares Down 0.6%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V stock. Clear Street LLC raised its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Free Report) by 220.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

