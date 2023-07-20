Round Rock Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 8.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 801,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 36,281 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.65. 23,690,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,419,551. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $357.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.27. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

