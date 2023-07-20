Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 125

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 3.2 %

LON:JSG opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,923.33, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.66. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.40 ($1.65).

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

