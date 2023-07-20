Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $28.29. 1,702,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,716. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ally Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

