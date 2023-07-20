Royal Bank of Canada Trims Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Target Price to C$36.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRRWF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $18.25 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

