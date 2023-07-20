SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after buying an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $453.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.50.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

