Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,447,000.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $3,447,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,446,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,328,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.28 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day moving average is $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

