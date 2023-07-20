Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lifted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 958,248 shares of company stock valued at $202,870,507. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

CRM stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.95. 1,609,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,766. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

