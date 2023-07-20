Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.30 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and $13,530.30 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.95 or 0.06347036 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,412,508,426 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,918,203 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

