Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of SVIN opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Scheid Vineyards has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

