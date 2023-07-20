Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.
Scheid Vineyards Stock Performance
Shares of SVIN opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Scheid Vineyards has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.30.
Scheid Vineyards Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Scheid Vineyards
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.