Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $28,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 207,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,812. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

