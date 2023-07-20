Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 207,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,700. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.