Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.15

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 12954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Scor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Scor Cuts Dividend

About Scor

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.1071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

