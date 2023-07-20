Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.15

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 12954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Scor Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.84%.
Scor Cuts Dividend
About Scor
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scor
- Panama’s Copa Airlines Soars in Buy Zone Post-Analyst Upgrades
- Is Cohu Inc. One of the Cheapest Chip Stocks Around?
- Is This The Top For Tesla Stock?
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.