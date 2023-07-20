Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.06

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.06 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 12.70 ($0.17). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 12.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 44,767 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a report on Monday, July 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. It also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

