ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
