Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.
About Securitas AB (publ)
Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.
