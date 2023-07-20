ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $620.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $556.32.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $603.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 307.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.