ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $640.00 at Oppenheimer

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.84.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

NOW stock opened at $603.25 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 307.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $542.36 and a 200 day moving average of $477.28.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.