Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRW) Stock Price Down 29.9%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Free Report) fell 29.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 8,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 35,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Sharecare Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharecare stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 223,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

