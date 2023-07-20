Short Interest in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Decreases By 25.3%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $527.17 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $240.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.48 and a 200-day moving average of $390.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

