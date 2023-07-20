Short Interest in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Decreases By 25.0%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

AFAR opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,956,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,155,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

