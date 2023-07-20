Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Rises By 19.7%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 463,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHK stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 186,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

