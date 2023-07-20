Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Increases By 18.8%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $97.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,710. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $98.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.55). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

