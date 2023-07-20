Short Interest in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Declines By 20.0%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.17.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Further Reading

