Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Drops By 20.0%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CCAIU stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673. Cascadia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors, including advanced technologies comprising robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.