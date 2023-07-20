Short Interest in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Decreases By 15.2%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average is $152.76. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $130.61 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after buying an additional 959,800 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

